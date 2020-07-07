Knoxville fire officials investigating overnight fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

When crews arrived on the scene on the 1000 block of Coker Ave. they discovered heavy flames in the single-story building.

Fire crews said they quickly worked to extinguish the flames and had the fire under control within an hour.

KFD officials said no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

