Advertisement

Knoxville man reportedly pulls box cutter on bus driver after being asked to wear a mask

On Monday, KAT announced all passengers must wear a mask to ride.
Michael O'Donnell, 59
Michael O'Donnell, 59(KPD)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police said a man was arrested after he reportedly pulled a box cutter on a bus driver who asked him to wear a mask.

On Monday, Knoxville Area Transit announced all passengers must wear a mask to ride.

Officers were called to the scene of an aggravated assault at the Walmart on Chapman Highway around 11:50 a.m. on Monday.

A KAT driver told police Michael O’Donnell, 59, attempted to board her bus when she asked him to put on a face mask. According to reports, the driver said O’Donnell became irate and began yelling at her before he pulled a box cutter from his pocket and began waving it in her face.

Police said a witness stepped in between the driver and O’Donnell in an attempt to protect the driver. O’Donnell reportedly continued to yell and threaten them both with the box cutter. The witness told police he pulled his own knife to his side for protection when O’Donnell continued to threaten him with the box cutter.

O’Donnell surrendered his box cutter to police and said he only yelled at the driver “because she yelled at him first.”

KAT supervisors said the incident was caught on the bus’ camera.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 2 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

Sheriff: Man loses arm-wrestling match with son, pulls gun

Updated: 3 hours ago
When Zimmerman lost multiple times, he became “agitated” and got into a physical fight with his son, Ridgell said.

News

No boating fatalities, 11 BUI arrests over Independence Day weekend, TWRA says

Updated: 3 hours ago
According to TWRA, 11 boating under the influence arrests were made from July 3-5.

News

Garth Brooks, wife quarantining after possible exposure to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
The couple’s July 7 Facebook concert has been rescheduled for a later date while the pair are in quarantine.

Latest News

News

Tuesday is deadline to register for Tennessee Aug. 6 primary

Updated: 4 hours ago
The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the primary election is July 30.

News

Knoxville fire officials investigating overnight fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
Fire crews said they quickly worked to extinguish the flames and had the fire under control within an hour.

Forecast

Scattered storms developing today

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We're back to scattered pop-up storms, so keep the umbrella handy but it's still very warm and humid. We have up and down rain chances all week.

News

Knox County task force lays out ideal safety plan for students

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Students will be heading back to school next month, but the system is still working to answer dire questions on how children and staff will be kept safe from COVID-19.

News

Driver suffers minor injuries after car flips over James White Parkway ramp

Updated: 12 hours ago
Knoxville officials responded to an accident on the James White Parkway Monday night.

News

Knoxville church celebrates WWII veteran, long-time Knoxville resident’s 99th birthday

Updated: 13 hours ago
Calvary Baptist Church celebrated WWII veteran and long-time Knoxville resident’s 99th birthday with a drive-by parade Monday evening.