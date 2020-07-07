Knoxville man reportedly pulls box cutter on bus driver after being asked to wear a mask

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police said a man was arrested after he reportedly pulled a box cutter on a bus driver who asked him to wear a mask.

On Monday, Knoxville Area Transit announced all passengers must wear a mask to ride.

Officers were called to the scene of an aggravated assault at the Walmart on Chapman Highway around 11:50 a.m. on Monday.

A KAT driver told police Michael O’Donnell, 59, attempted to board her bus when she asked him to put on a face mask. According to reports, the driver said O’Donnell became irate and began yelling at her before he pulled a box cutter from his pocket and began waving it in her face.

Police said a witness stepped in between the driver and O’Donnell in an attempt to protect the driver. O’Donnell reportedly continued to yell and threaten them both with the box cutter. The witness told police he pulled his own knife to his side for protection when O’Donnell continued to threaten him with the box cutter.

O’Donnell surrendered his box cutter to police and said he only yelled at the driver “because she yelled at him first.”

KAT supervisors said the incident was caught on the bus’ camera.

The incident is under investigation.

