Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

STRONGSVILLE, Ojio (AP) — An 8-year-old boy who went missing while staying at a hotel in a Cleveland suburb has been found dead in the hotel pool. Police responded to the Strongsville Holiday Inn around 3 p.m. Monday after Christopher Johnson, of East Cleveland, was reported missing. Authorities and family members then spent several hours searching the hotel and the surrounding area until the boy was found around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet ruled on the cause or manner of death. Authorities said the boy had disabilities, but did not provide further information.

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police in northern Kentucky say two drivers have died in separate accidents at the same location on Interstate 275 while a third driver died in a crash on Interstate 75. The Boone County Sheriff's Office says Brandon Hicks of Norwood, Ohio, and Anna Kincart of Petersburg, Kentucky were pronounced dead at the scene of Monday’s accidents on I-275. Deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident involving Hicks’ car. Several more collisions subsequently occurred at the same location, including a vehicle driven by Kincart. On I-75, Allyson Davis of Banner, Kentucky, was killed when her car collided with a tractor-trailer Monday in Walton.

A custom casket is being built for the funeral of the world’s longest-surviving conjoined twins, who died July 4 in Ohio of natural causes. Their younger brother Jim Galyon said Tuesday that he’s received an outpouring of support following their deaths. Donnie and Ronnie Galyon appeared at carnivals and on cruises as a sideshow attraction. Jim Galyon said that their income supported their family for years. They retired from entertaining in 1991. A funeral with family and friends is scheduled for next week to allow time to build a casket large enough for the twins. They died of congestive heart failure at the age of 68.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced that its executive director has been replaced by an interim leader while the organization searches for a permanent replacement. Board of directors president Dan Leffingwell said Monday that Jerry Snodgrass had been replaced by interim executive director Bob Goldring. Director of Communications Tim Stried says that the board of directors felt it imperative to take the leadership of OHSAA in a different direction. Snodgrass served as executive director since 2018 and spent 12 years with the association. Formerly the OHSAA senior director of operations, Goldring has served with the association for 25 years.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A company partly owned by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is among those that received loans from a $600 billion-plus coronavirus aid program. The data released Monday shows DeWine Seeds-Silver Dollar Baseball received a loan under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program for a range of $150,000 to $350,000. The company owns the Asheville Tourists, a minor league baseball team in North Carolina, which was purchased by the governor’s family in 2010. DeWine’s son, Brian DeWine, currently serves as president of the baseball team. The Paycheck Protection Program’s objective is to help smaller businesses stay open and keep Americans employed during the pandemic.

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jonathan Sackler, one of the co-owners of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, has died at 65. His death was noted in a legal filing and confirmed by the company. The Connecticut-based drug company is seeking bankruptcy protection as a means to settle thousands of lawsuits claiming the Connecticut-based company helped spark an opioid addiction epidemic that has been linked to more than 430,000 Americans since 2000. The company’s settlement plan calls for the family, which has been listed among America’s wealthiest, to pay at least $3 billion and give up ownership of Purdue.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The police chief of Toledo says he is temporarily suspending use of single-officer patrols following the shooting death of an officer gunned down in a store parking lot by an intoxicated man holding a beer. Chief George Kral said the suspension will be in effect while officials consider ways to increase officer safety. Officer Anthony Dia was shot in the chest just after midnight Friday in the parking lot of a Home Depot and was pronounced dead at a hospital. He was wearing a bulletproof vest but Kral said the round entered at a point “where there was no coverage.”

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The world’s longest-surviving conjoined twins died July 4 at the age of 68. Ronnie and Donnie Galyon, of Beavercreek, Ohio, were born joined at the abdomen in October of 1951. In 2014, they earned the distinction of being the world’s oldest set of conjoined twins shortly before their 63rd birthday. The brothers appeared in carnivals and circuses as a sideshow attraction and their income support their family for years. They retired from the entertainment industry in 1991. The Montgomery County coroner said they died of natural causes.

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man angry that a firework exploded near his apartment complex shot at the man who set it off, sparking a standoff that lasted for several hours. The shooting in Dayton occurred early Monday. The shots struck a car but did not hit any people, and no injuries were reported in the incident. The shooter returned to his apartment after firing the shots, and police soon arrived at the scene. The man was taken into custody about six hours later, but his name has not been released. Authorities have not said what charges the shooter may be facing.

CHICAGO (AP) — A loose network of Facebook groups that took root across the country in April to organize protests over coronavirus stay-at-home orders have now pivoted to new targets. Their latest focus: Black Lives Matter and the nationwide protests against racial injustice. An Associated Press review of the most recent posts in 40 of these Facebook groups, many launched by conservative or pro-gun activists, found the conversations shifted last month to attacking the nationwide protests over the killing of Black men and women.