Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EDT

DeWine's company gets loan from federal virus aid program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A company partly owned by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is among those that received loans from a $600 billion-plus coronavirus aid program. The data released Monday shows DeWine Seeds-Silver Dollar Baseball received a loan under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program for a range of $150,000 to $350,000. The company owns the Asheville Tourists, a minor league baseball team in North Carolina, which was purchased by the governor’s family in 2010. DeWine’s son, Brian DeWine, currently serves as president of the baseball team. The Paycheck Protection Program’s objective is to help smaller businesses stay open and keep Americans employed during the pandemic.

Jonathan Sackler, co-owner of Purdue Pharma, dies

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jonathan Sackler, one of the co-owners of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, has died at 65. His death was noted in a legal filing and confirmed by the company. The Connecticut-based drug company is seeking bankruptcy protection as a means to settle thousands of lawsuits claiming the Connecticut-based company helped spark an opioid addiction epidemic that has been linked to more than 430,000 Americans since 2000. The company’s settlement plan calls for the family, which has been listed among America’s wealthiest, to pay at least $3 billion and give up ownership of Purdue.

Toledo police to temporarily suspend use of solo patrols

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The police chief of Toledo says he is temporarily suspending use of single-officer patrols following the shooting death of an officer gunned down in a store parking lot by an intoxicated man holding a beer. Chief George Kral said the suspension will be in effect while officials consider ways to increase officer safety. Officer Anthony Dia was shot in the chest just after midnight Friday in the parking lot of a Home Depot and was pronounced dead at a hospital. He was wearing a bulletproof vest but Kral said the round entered at a point “where there was no coverage.”

World's longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die at 68

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The world’s longest-surviving conjoined twins died July 4 at the age of 68. Ronnie and Donnie Galyon, of Beavercreek, Ohio, were born joined at the abdomen in October of 1951. In 2014, they earned the distinction of being the world’s oldest set of conjoined twins shortly before their 63rd birthday. The brothers appeared in carnivals and circuses as a sideshow attraction and their income support their family for years. They retired from the entertainment industry in 1991. The Montgomery County coroner said they died of natural causes.

Man fires gun after firework set off, prompts SWAT standoff

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man angry that a firework exploded near his apartment complex shot at the man who set it off, sparking a standoff that lasted for several hours. The shooting in Dayton occurred early Monday. The shots struck a car but did not hit any people, and no injuries were reported in the incident. The shooter returned to his apartment after firing the shots, and police soon arrived at the scene. The man was taken into custody about six hours later, but his name has not been released. Authorities have not said what charges the shooter may be facing.

3 drivers killed in separate wrecks in northern Kentucky

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police in northern Kentucky say two drivers have died in separate accidents at the same location on Interstate 275 while a third driver died in a crash on Interstate 75. The Boone County Sheriff's Office says Brandon Hicks of Norwood, Ohio, and Anna Kincart of Petersburg, Kentucky were pronounced dead at the scene of Monday’s accidents on I-275. Deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident involving Hicks’ car. Several more collisions subsequently occurred at the same location, including a vehicle driven by Kincart. On I-75, Allyson Davis of Banner, Kentucky, was killed when her car collided with a tractor-trailer Monday in Walton.

Facebook groups pivot to attacks on Black Lives Matter

CHICAGO (AP) — A loose network of Facebook groups that took root across the country in April to organize protests over coronavirus stay-at-home orders have now pivoted to new targets. Their latest focus: Black Lives Matter and the nationwide protests against racial injustice. An Associated Press review of the most recent posts in 40 of these Facebook groups, many launched by conservative or pro-gun activists, found the conversations shifted last month to attacking the nationwide protests over the killing of Black men and women.

3 teens wounded, 1 critically, in Ohio shooting; no arrests

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say three teenagers were wounded, one critically, in a shooting in Columbus on the Fourth of July. Homicide unit detectives said officers responding to a South Linden area shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday found a 14-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old youth with apparent gunshot injuries. Two victims were transported to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, one in critical condition and the other in stable condition. The third victim was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition. Police didn’t release their names or say which one was critically wounded. No arrests were immediately reported.

Cleveland officials decry violence as 20 shot, 3 killed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Cleveland are condemning rising gun violence and violent crime as a score of people were shot and three killed over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Police say a 57-year-old man, a 50-year-old man and a 47-year-old man were killed in shootings between 8 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday in the city. The other victims included an 8-year-old girl shot in the arm as she sat in the back seat of a car struck by gunfire. The city’s mayor, police chief and safety director said there was “no excuse for this violent activity” and police “are actively pursuing the perpetrators.”

Lightning strikes, injures 2 men leaving Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Police say lightning struck two men as a line of storms from the Gulf of Mexico moved onto Clearwater Beach. Thirty-seven-year-old Gacek Arkadiusz of Des Plaines, Illinois, was unconscious and not breathing when police arrived Sunday afternoon. An officer began CPR until lifeguards arrived and took over medical treatment. Clearwater police say he was in critical condition when taken to the hospital. Police say 43-year-old Sav Keomany of Pickerington, Ohio, was a few feet away when the lightning struck. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Authorities say the men were leaving the beach when lightning hit them.