Louisville artists unveil mural honoring Breonna Taylor; others killed by police

Photo Credit: WAVE 3 News
Photo Credit: WAVE 3 News
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People in Louisville are working to keep the name Breonna Taylor alive through art.

Whitney Holbourn, Andrew Thompson and Braylyn “Resko” Stewart recently unveiled a mural, featuring Taylor’s face, on 11th and Main St. The independent artists started the project more than a week ago and showcased their work for the community Sunday. Each artist donated their time, talent, and resources but community members also helped fund the project.

"I want people to be happy for the beauty of the mural, but I want them to understand, and find solace in the pain and healing," Stewart said.

The mural fills the entire side of a warehouse more than 100 feet wide and 30 feet tall. It features the faces of those killed by police or those who died in police custody like Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, David McAtee, Elijah McClain, and Sandra Bland. The mural also features the words “say their names.”

"These faces are faces of beauty, not faces of hate, not faces of anger or faces of fear," Stewart said.

The mural is meant to raise awareness according to No Justice No Peace Louisville, the organization that helped facilitate the work. Co-founder Delaney Haley said she wants people to see the mural and feel proud.

"I want them to feel empowerment, I want them to feel proud, just to see that these stories are being broadcast. That they're not being forgotten about," she said.

On Sunday, Johnathan Johnson led an all-black choir at the mural's unveiling to spread a message of hope.

"Thankfully, our fight is being seen all over the world. It's being received," he said.

Murals honoring Taylor and others killed by police have sprung up across the country. Recently, work began on a 7,000 square foot mural in Maryland that features Taylor’s face.

