Man killed in fire at Nashville storage facility

Fire at Nashville storage facility
Fire at Nashville storage facility(WTVF)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Officials say a man was killed in a fire at a Nashville storage facility Saturday night.

Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported that a fire broke out late Saturday night at CubeSmart Self Storage on Robertson Avenue. The Nashville Fire Department said gas cans, ammunition and the chemical iodine were found inside the units.

A fire department spokesperson said it resembled components of a meth lab.

The identity of the deceased has not been released and the cause of the fire has not been determined.

