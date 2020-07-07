Man killed in fire at Nashville storage facility
Officials say a man was killed in a fire at a Nashville storage facility Saturday night.
Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported that a fire broke out late Saturday night at CubeSmart Self Storage on Robertson Avenue. The Nashville Fire Department said gas cans, ammunition and the chemical iodine were found inside the units.
A fire department spokesperson said it resembled components of a meth lab.
The identity of the deceased has not been released and the cause of the fire has not been determined.
