Man killed in fire at Nashville storage facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Officials say a man was killed in a fire at a Nashville storage facility Saturday night.

Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported that a fire broke out late Saturday night at CubeSmart Self Storage on Robertson Avenue. The Nashville Fire Department said gas cans, ammunition and the chemical iodine were found inside the units.

A fire department spokesperson said it resembled components of a meth lab.

The identity of the deceased has not been released and the cause of the fire has not been determined.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.