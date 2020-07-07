Man pleads guilty to killing grandparents, uncle in Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WVLT/WNKY) - A Kentucky man who was accused of killing his grandparents and an uncle in February 2018 pleaded guilty in their murders Monday.

WKNY reported that 30-year-old Edward Dilon Siddens was charged in the shooting deaths of his grandparents, Jimmy Neal Siddens and Helen Siddens, and his uncle, Jimmy Neal Siddens. Their bodies were found outside of their home in Allen County Feb. 18.

A meter reader found the bodies while on the job. Siddens was apprehended in Colorado two days after the shootings happened and brought back to Kentucky.

WNKY reported that Siddens also pleaded guilty to stealing a car, violation of a Kentucky protection order, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and being a persistent felony offender.

Siddens’ sentencing hearing was scheduled for September 1.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.