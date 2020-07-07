Mandatory mask order issued in Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Officials announced a mandatory mask order will take effect Friday, July 10 at 12:01 a.m.

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters made the announcement on Tuesday in front of a masked Dolly Parton statue.

Waters said the decision was not something he took lightly.

“I can see about 50% of the community agreeing with the measure and 50% disagreeing so it’s not good when the community is divided, but we believe this is the right thing to do,” said Waters. “I appreciate the support we’ve gotten in this thing that no one wants to have to do.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.