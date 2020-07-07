Advertisement

Mayor says no mask mandate for Anderson County

Governor Lee issued authority to county mayors and executives to issue orders concerning mandatory face coverings.
(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank announced she would not exercise the authority of a mandate to wear face coverings, following the issuance of Executive Order 54 by Governor Bill Lee.

“The people of Anderson County have been doing a wonderful job following the Governor’s guidance and I often express how proud I am of the job they’ve been doing throughout this COVID-19 pandemic. I trust and respect the people of Anderson County and I believe it is through encouraging healthy behaviors, promoting prevention, and praising each other that we achieve the greatest health outcomes,” stated Mayor Frank.

“l have been greatly distressed by the division caused by the idea of policing our friends, family, and neighbors. Policy, in whatever community crisis, that pits neighbor against neighbor is not good policy,” Mayor Frank said. “COVID-19 should not be a law enforcement issue, but like other public health issues, is best served by continuing to create a community of prevention, healthy behavior and constant analysis of our health systems to ensure people are able to get the medical care they need.”

Mayor Frank said she appreciates the trust Governor Lee has in mayors and executives and is “thankful for his hard work leading us through this crisis.”

