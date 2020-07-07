MIT designs disinfecting robot

(WVLT/CNN) - MIT has designed a robot that can disinfect the floor of a 4,000-square foot warehouse in 30 minutes. You might see it in schools and stores one day.

CNN reports that the university’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) has worked with Ava Robotics and the Greater Boston Food Bank to create a robot that uses a custom UV-C light to disinfect surfaces and neutralize aerosolized forms of the coronavirus.

Researchers began developing the project in early April, with one saying it came in direct response to the pandemic. CNN reported that results have been encouraging enough that it could work in environments such as supermarkets, factories and restaurants.

UV-C light has proven effective at killing bacteria and viruses, according to the researchers; however, it is harmful to people. The robot built by MIT was designed to be autonomous without needing any direct supervision or interaction.

CNN reported that MIT teleoperated the robot to teach it to navigate around a warehouse, and they’re currently looking at how to use sensors to make the robot adapt to changes in the environment. Researchers said their goal is for it to become capable of adapting to our world.

The robot has a UV-C array at the top which emits a short-wavelength of ultraviolet light that kills microorganisms and disrupts their DNA, which is called ultraviolet germicidal irradiation.

