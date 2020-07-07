Nashville police to issue citations to violators of mask order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Police in Nashville will start issuing citations to people who violate the city’s mandatory mask order.

Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported that the Metro Public Health Department is working with the Nashville Police Department on coordinating the effort.

Hugh Atkins, Environmental Health Bureau Director, said officers will be handing out information to violators, but will begin issuing the citations at some point.

People who violate the order could face a civil or criminal penalty, including a Class C Misdemeanor and a fine of up to $50. The order also requires businesses to put up signs at their entrances stating all employees, customers and visitors must wear masks.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced the city would go back to a Phase Two plan after cases of COVID-19 surged in the state.

