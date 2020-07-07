Neighborhood kids in Seymour inspire community with art
Some neighborhood kids in Seymour gathered together to inspire their community and let them know that Black lives matter.
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Several children in the neighborhood of Amber Meadow’s subdivision turned their art into a message for the Black Lives Matter movement.
The artwork is located on Golden Harvest Circle.
