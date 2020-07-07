No boating fatalities, 11 BUI arrests over Independence Day weekend, TWRA says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced no boating fatalities occurred over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

While there were no fatalities, TWRA said eight individuals were seriously injured from boating incidents throughout Tennessee.

TWRA held its annual Operation Dry Water July 3-5 aimed at reducing alcohol and drug-related accidents and fatalities on the water.

According to TWRA, 11 boating under the influence arrests were made from July 3-5.

