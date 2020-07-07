Advertisement

NY state penalizes Deutsche Bank $150M for Epstein dealings

FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $150 million to settle claims that it broke compliance rules in its dealings with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, New York state announced Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $150 million to settle claims that it broke compliance rules in its dealings with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, New York state announced Tuesday, July 7, 2020.(New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)
By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $150 million to settle claims that it broke compliance rules in its dealings with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, New York state announced Tuesday.

The penalty was announced in a release by Superintendent of Financial Services Linda A. Lacewell.

“Despite knowing Mr. Epstein’s terrible criminal history, the Bank inexcusably failed to detect or prevent millions of dollars of suspicious transactions,” Lacewell said.

According to the release, the agreement marked the first enforcement action by a regulator against a financial institution for dealings with the financier.

Epstein killed himself last August in a Manhattan federal jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

His ex-girlfriend, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, was arrested last week and brought to New York City to face charges she recruited girls for Epstein to sexually abuse in the 1990s. In civil lawsuits, she has denied involvement. Her Manhattan federal court arraignment is likely next week.

In a statement, the German bank said the settlement with New York state “reflects our unreserved and transparent cooperation with our regulator.”

The bank said it had invested almost $1 billion to improve its training and controls and had boosted its staff overseeing the work to more than 1,500 employees “to continue enhancing our anti-financial crime capabilities.”

In a statement, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, said the bank failed to prevent millions of dollars in suspicious transactions.

Lacewell said the bank failed to properly monitor Epstein's account activity despite publicly available information about Epstein's crimes.

The financier with U.S. residences in Manhattan, Florida and New Mexico, along with homes in Paris and the Virgin Islands, had pleaded guilty to criminal sex abuse charges in Florida over a decade ago and was a registered sex offender before his July 2019 arrest on federal sex crime charges.

Lacewell said the bank processed hundreds of transactions totaling millions of dollars that, “at the very least, should have prompted additional scrutiny in light of Mr. Epstein’s history.”

She said some payments that should have drawn scrutiny included money paid to people publicly alleged to have been Mr. Epstein’s co-conspirators in sexually abusing young women; settlement payments totaling over $7 million and over $6 million in legal fees for Epstein and co-conspirators.

Other payments went to Russian models and transactions for women’s school tuition, hotel and rent expenses, she said, along with suspicious cash withdrawals totaling over $800,000 in a four-year stretch.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US government launches campaign to reduce high suicide rates

Updated: moments ago
|
By HOPE YEN
The U.S. government is launching a national campaign aimed at reducing high suicide rates, particularly among veterans.

News

Mandatory mask order issued in Sevier County

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Sevier County Officials on Tuesday announced a mandatory mask order will take effect

News

‘I disagree with the president,' says Alexander of Trump’s decision to withdraw from WHO

Updated: 17 minutes ago
US Senator Lamar Alexander released a statement saying he disagrees with President Trump’s decision to pull out of the World Health Organization.

News

Help the Tennessee Highway Patrol win best-looking patrol car contest

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is entering into the nationwide best-looking patrol car contest, and they're asking for your help.

Latest News

News

Help the Tennessee Highway Patrol win best-looking patrol car contest

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is entering into the nationwide best-looking patrol car contest, and they're asking for your help.

News

City of Knoxville plans meeting to discuss plans for site of Fort Kid

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The City of Knoxville is planning on holding a public meeting to discuss improvement plans for Fort Kid.

National

US nuclear lab investigates breach at plutonium facility

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN Associated Press
The area inside the plutonium facility was secured and there was no risk to public health or safety, lab officials said.

National Politics

Mary Trump’s book offers devastating portrayal of president

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president's elder brother, who died in 1981. She has a doctorate in psychology.

News

MIT designs disinfecting robot

Updated: 49 minutes ago
MIT has designed a robot that can disinfect a warehouse floor in 30 minutes, and you might see it in schools and stores one day.

National Politics

US notifies UN of withdrawal from World Health Organization

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW LEE
The Trump administration has formally notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the World Health Organization, although the pullout won’t take effect until next year, meaning it could be rescinded under a new administration of if circumstances change.