OH Lottery

Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
07-08-13-14-21-48, Kicker: 9-7-1-1-6-4
(seven, eight, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one, forty-eight; Kicker: nine, seven, one, one, six, four)
Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million
02-10-40-47-48, Lucky Ball: 15
(two, ten, forty, forty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
8-7-3
(eight, seven, three)
4-3-6
(four, three, six)
0-0-3-1
(zero, zero, three, one)
9-8-0-5
(nine, eight, zero, five)
5-5-4-9-8
(five, five, four, nine, eight)
5-5-1-8-2
(five, five, one, eight, two)
Estimated jackpot: $69 million
05-26-30-34-37
(five, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000