OH--Ohio News Digest

Good afternoon. Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or APColumbus@ap.org. Ohio-PA-NJ News Editor Christina Paciolla can be reached at 215-561-1133 or cpaciolla@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

COLUMBUS — Ongoing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in Ohio.

OLDEST CONJOINED TWINS DIE

— A custom casket is being built for the funeral of the world’s longest-surviving conjoined twins, who died July 4 in Ohio of natural causes. Their younger brother Jim Galyon said Tuesday that he’s received an outpouring of support following their deaths. Donnie and Ronnie Galyon appeared at carnivals and on cruises as a sideshow attraction. Jim Galyon said that their income supported their family for years. They retired from entertaining in 1991. A funeral with family and friends is scheduled for next week to allow time to build a casket large enough for the twins. They died of congestive heart failure at the age of 68. By Thalia Bwaty. SENT: 225 words, photos.

BRIEFS:

— BOY FOUND DEAD IN HOTEL — An 8-year-old boy who went missing while staying at a hotel in a Cleveland suburb has been found dead in the hotel pool.

— INTERSTATE FATALITIES-KENTUCKY — Police in northern Kentucky say two drivers have died in separate accidents at the same location on Interstate 275 while a third driver died in a crash on Interstate 75. One of those killed was an Ohio man.

SPORTS:

FBN—BROWNS-VERNON CONTRACT

CLEVELAND — A person familiar with the negotiations tells the Associated Press the Cleveland Browns have re-worked defensive end Olivier Vernon’s contract for next season. Vernon’s future with the Browns seemed uncertain as he was set to make $15.25 million in 2020. But the club reworked his deal and he’ll earn $11 million, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not publicly disclosing the agreement. The 29-year-old Vernon joined the Browns last season after coming over from the New York Giants in the blockbuster trade involving wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. By Tom Withers.

GLF—GOLF NOTES

— he COVID-19 pandemic has created a shorter season in golf, and it’s even shorter for Brooks Koepka. In addition to missing three months from the shutdown, Koepka missed three months recovering from a knee injury. He is No. 155 in the FedEx Cup standings, and there are only six tournaments left before the postseason begins for the top 125. Koepka said a few weeks ago he wasn’t worried. But history is not on his side. In the last 10 years, Jim Furyk is the only player to be outside the top 200 with nine events remaining and make the playoffs. By Doug Ferguson. With AP photos.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to APColumbus@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.