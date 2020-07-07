Advertisement

Scattered storms developing today

We're back to scattered pop-up storms, so keep the umbrella handy but it's still very warm and humid. We have up and down rain chances all week.
By Heather Haley
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re back to scattered pop-up storms, so keep the umbrella handy but it’s still very warm and humid. We have up and down rain chances all week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

While we have developing downpours and storms, the humidity is high for everyone. This makes it feel about 6 degrees warmer in the shade today.

This morning is partly cloudy, with isolated showers. It’s another muggy morning around 70 degrees.

Tuesday comes with a few more storms to develop, and a high of 89 degrees that feels like mid 90s. Rain and storms continue to pop-up, but the peak coverage of our area is this afternoon to evening, at 40% of our area. An isolated stronger storm is possible.

Tonight will become partly cloudy again, with spotty rain, and a low around 70 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday is still steamy, with a high of 92 and feeling 5 degrees warmer. From spotty to scattered, rain and storms develop at times again tomorrow.

The rain chances take a dip, but isolated downpours and storms will still develop Thursday. We’re monitoring for a few more to pop-up in our higher elevations, like the Plateau and Smoky Mountains Thursday afternoon. Thursday could be our hottest day this week around 95 degrees, but continuing to feel hotter.

Friday goes from partly cloudy to scattered rain and storms by the late afternoon to evening. A front is actually approaching, so we’ll still make it to the low 90s Friday, and then on and off rain and storms Saturday keep us in 80s. We could have some stronger storms Saturday.

We’ll have a few pop-ups Sunday afternoon, with more scattered rain and storms passing through Sunday night to Monday morning.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

Tue AM 8-Day Forecast
Tue AM 8-Day Forecast(WVLT)

