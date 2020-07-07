Advertisement

Scattered storms to building heat this week

Scattered pop-up storms are a possibility today and Wednesday, but as we dry out late week, temperatures will warm to levels we haven't seen so far this summer.
By Austin Bowling
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered pop-up storms are a possibility today and Wednesday, but as we dry out late week, temperatures will warm to levels we haven’t seen so far this summer.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The increased humidity is not only lending itself to developing a few scattered downpours. It’s also tacking on about 4 to 5 degrees to the actual temperature, so make sure you’re staying hydrated!

Tuesday afternoon comes with a few widely isolated storms, first developing over the Smokies and the Cumberland Plateau. Chances will peak at about 40% later this evening. An isolated stronger storm is possible with some locally heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds. Look for highs to hover right around 90 degrees.

Tonight, showers will remain spotty as lows dip into the lower 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday’s heat and humidity will give rise to another round of showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs will climb into the lower 90s with “feels like” temperatures reaching the mid 90s.

The rain chances take a dip, but isolated downpours and storms are still possible Thursday. We’re monitoring for a few more to pop-up in our higher elevations, like the Plateau and Smoky Mountains Thursday afternoon. Thursday could be our hottest day this week around 95 degrees, but it could feel like it’s closer to triple digits!

Most of your Friday remains dry, but scattered rain and storms will arrive by the late afternoon to evening hours. A front is actually approaching, so we’ll still make it to the low 90s Friday before plunging into the 80s under rain and storms Saturday. Some of those storms could be slightly stronger at times.

A few pop-ups will develop Sunday afternoon with more scattered rain and storms passing through Sunday night to Monday morning.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

Tue AM 8-Day Forecast
Tue AM 8-Day Forecast(WVLT)

