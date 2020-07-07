Target pulls Washington Redskins merchandise from online store

(WVLT/CNN) -- Target has pulled Washington Redskins merchandise from its online store among controversy that the NFL team faces again amid new pressure to change its name.

“We are in the process of removing the items from our assortment,” Target (CBDY) said in a statement on Monday. CNN reported that the team announced Friday that it will review its name. Walmart announced that it was “discontinuing the sale of items that reference the team’s name and logo.” Nike pulled the merchandise as well.

Investment groups wrote letters to Nike, Pepsi and FedEx--who sponsor the team--asking them to end their relationship with the team if it doesn’t change its name.

“We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name,” FedEx told CNN.

PepsiCo echoed that in its own statement: "We have been in conversations with the NFL and Washington management for a few weeks about this issue. We believe it is time for a change. We are pleased to see the steps the team announced today, and we look forward to continued partnership."

