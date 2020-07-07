Advertisement

TBI releases 2019 hate crime data, violence against law enforcement officers report

According to the report, the number of incidents indicated as “bias-motivated,” decreased by 36 percent.
Published: Jul. 7, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released reports that detailed hate crimes and violence against law enforcement officers in Tennessee during 2019.

According to the report, the number of incidents indicated as “bias-motivated,” decreased by 36 percent from 2018 to 2019. Nearly 22 percent of those incidents were property crime offenses, with the remainder being designated as “Crimes against Persons.”

In 2019, the most frequently reported bias-motivated offenses were assaults, TBI said. More than 72 percent of hate crimes were racially motivated, with nearly 50 percent of those incidents being against African Americans.

TBI reported the number of law enforcement officers who were killed or arrested increased by 29.3 percent from 2016 to 2019. There were a total of 2,416 incidents reported across the state in 2019.

Click here to read the full reports.

