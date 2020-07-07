Tennessee firefighters targeted in car break-in scheme

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) - Officials say Memphis firefighters’ vehicles were targeted across multiple fire stations in a break-in scheme.

Memphis CBS affiliate WREG reported that last week, thieves broke into at least two personal cars of firefighters overnight. One was burglarized in the parking lot of a fire station on Ranes Road, while another was burglarized in the parking lot of a station on Riverdale. A third incident occurred at a station on Willow Road. In that situation, the vehicle was stolen.

“It’s a hell of a note when you go to work and you do what it takes, even putting your life on the line for this city and then you got some jerks that’s coming by and breaking into your cars,” said Thomas Malone, president of the Memphis Firefighter’s Association.

According to WREG, the fire department is installing cameras at least 10 stations across the city with Riverdale Road being a priority.

“Once we get the cameras up, we know it may not stop it but we think it would deter it,” Malone said. “If not, it will give us more information and more visibility to see where they’re coming from, what time they’re coming and all this stuff… We’ll have some pictures and some ideas of who the police would be looking for.”

WREG reported that it’s unclear when the cameras will be installed.

