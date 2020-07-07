Advertisement

Tennessee firefighters targeted in car break-in scheme

Officials say Memphis firefighters' vehicles were targeted across multiple fire stations in a break-in scheme.
(WNDU)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) - Officials say Memphis firefighters’ vehicles were targeted across multiple fire stations in a break-in scheme.

Memphis CBS affiliate WREG reported that last week, thieves broke into at least two personal cars of firefighters overnight. One was burglarized in the parking lot of a fire station on Ranes Road, while another was burglarized in the parking lot of a station on Riverdale. A third incident occurred at a station on Willow Road. In that situation, the vehicle was stolen.

“It’s a hell of a note when you go to work and you do what it takes, even putting your life on the line for this city and then you got some jerks that’s coming by and breaking into your cars,” said Thomas Malone, president of the Memphis Firefighter’s Association.

According to WREG, the fire department is installing cameras at least 10 stations across the city with Riverdale Road being a priority.

“Once we get the cameras up, we know it may not stop it but we think it would deter it,” Malone said. “If not, it will give us more information and more visibility to see where they’re coming from, what time they’re coming and all this stuff… We’ll have some pictures and some ideas of who the police would be looking for.”

WREG reported that it’s unclear when the cameras will be installed.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Neighborhood kids in Seymour inspire community with art

Updated: seconds ago
Some neighborhood kids in Seymour gathered together to inspire their community and let them know that Black lives matter.

News

Mandatory mask order issued in Sevier County

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Sevier County Officials on Tuesday announced a mandatory mask order will take effect

News

‘I disagree with the president,' says Alexander of Trump’s decision to withdraw from WHO

Updated: 18 minutes ago
US Senator Lamar Alexander released a statement saying he disagrees with President Trump’s decision to pull out of the World Health Organization.

News

Help the Tennessee Highway Patrol win best-looking patrol car contest

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is entering into the nationwide best-looking patrol car contest, and they're asking for your help.

News

City of Knoxville plans meeting to discuss plans for site of Fort Kid

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The City of Knoxville is planning on holding a public meeting to discuss improvement plans for Fort Kid.

Latest News

News

MIT designs disinfecting robot

Updated: 49 minutes ago
MIT has designed a robot that can disinfect a warehouse floor in 30 minutes, and you might see it in schools and stores one day.

News

TWRA investigating reported bear attack in Sullivan County

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said is investigating a reported bear attack on an island on South Holston Lake in Sullivan County.

News

Knox Co. hosting Second Saturday Concert Series

Updated: 1 hour ago
Knox County announced it will be hosting its free Second Saturday Concert Series starting Saturday July 11 through September.

News

Nashville police to issue citations to violators of mask order

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police in Nashville will start issuing citations to people who violate the city's mandatory mask order.

News

NY, NJ and CT up quarantine rules to visitors from 19 states

Updated: 1 hours ago
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have added three new states to the tri-state travel advisory as more areas across the nation see and uptick in COVID-19 cases.