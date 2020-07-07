Tennessee Football promotes Ashley Smith as new Assistant Athletics Director

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer announced Tuesday that Ashley Smith has been promoted to Assistant Athletics Director for Player Relations and Development.

“We share a robust vision for #VFL programming in order to prepare our student-athletics for life after football and I’m excited to bring this vision to life,” said Smith in a statement.

Smith formerly worked as Director for Student-Athlete Development.

“Ashley has an extremely impressive professional track record and she’s a born leader,” said Fulmer. “She leaves things better than she finds them. As we discussed her vision for this position over the past several weeks, she articulated a comprehensive plan to take our VFL programming to the next level.”

Earlier this year, Smith was one of 38 women in the country selected to attend the NFL’s Women’s Careers in Football Forum.

