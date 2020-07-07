Tremont Institute ‘moving forward with cautious optimism’

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tremont Institute said Tuesday that it has been developing ways to host its programs safely this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic and, “despite canceling many spring and summer programs,” the institute said its “moving forward with cautious optimism.”

According to a release from the institute, some of its programs “make a natural fit” for social distancing, including a backpacking program for women. The program is described as a three-day backpacking adventure in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The Women’s Fall BackPack will take place October 8 through 11.

Tremont said it will be hosting other programs, including a photography workshop, hiking programs and other courses. You can register for fall programs here.

