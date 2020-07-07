Advertisement

TWRA investigating reported bear attack in Sullivan County

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said is investigating a reported bear attack on an island on South Holston Lake in Sullivan County.
(WYMT)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Officials with The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said they are investigating a reported bear attack on an island on South Holston Lake in Sullivan County.

WJHL reported TWRA said officers were investigating after a man reported being dragged from a hammock while camping Sunday. The victim was at an “undeveloped campsite” across from the 421 Access Area.

The victim told TWRA he was asleep early Sunday when he woke up to a bear biting his foot. He said he shot it in defense, and later reported the encounter to 911 and then TWRA on Monday.

TWRA said that the victim gave them a photo of the injury, which showed “a small wound to the heel of his foot.” Officials said neither a dead or injured bear was found at the campsite, and investigators did not find signs of one.

WJHL reported officials said human food was left behind at the site and a warning on bear activity was left in the area.

TWRA reminds campers of the following advice to limit bear encounters:

  • Do not store food in your tent.
  • Cook 100 yards from your tent.
  • Clean the cooking area thoroughly.
  • Don’t sleep in the clothes you wore when cooking.
  • Store food, trash, lotions, toothpaste, and deodorant in a hardtop vehicle with windows closed and doors locked OR a bear-resistant container OR suspended in a tree 100 yards from sleeping area.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Neighborhood kids in Seymour inspire community with art

Updated: moments ago
Some neighborhood kids in Seymour gathered together to inspire their community and let them know that Black lives matter.

News

Mandatory mask order issued in Sevier County

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Sevier County Officials on Tuesday announced a mandatory mask order will take effect

News

‘I disagree with the president,' says Alexander of Trump’s decision to withdraw from WHO

Updated: 18 minutes ago
US Senator Lamar Alexander released a statement saying he disagrees with President Trump’s decision to pull out of the World Health Organization.

News

Help the Tennessee Highway Patrol win best-looking patrol car contest

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is entering into the nationwide best-looking patrol car contest, and they're asking for your help.

News

City of Knoxville plans meeting to discuss plans for site of Fort Kid

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The City of Knoxville is planning on holding a public meeting to discuss improvement plans for Fort Kid.

Latest News

News

MIT designs disinfecting robot

Updated: 49 minutes ago
MIT has designed a robot that can disinfect a warehouse floor in 30 minutes, and you might see it in schools and stores one day.

News

Knox Co. hosting Second Saturday Concert Series

Updated: 1 hour ago
Knox County announced it will be hosting its free Second Saturday Concert Series starting Saturday July 11 through September.

News

Tennessee firefighters targeted in car break-in scheme

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials say Memphis firefighters' vehicles were targeted across multiple fire stations in a break-in scheme.

News

Nashville police to issue citations to violators of mask order

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police in Nashville will start issuing citations to people who violate the city's mandatory mask order.

News

NY, NJ and CT up quarantine rules to visitors from 19 states

Updated: 1 hours ago
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have added three new states to the tri-state travel advisory as more areas across the nation see and uptick in COVID-19 cases.