TWRA investigating reported bear attack in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Officials with The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said they are investigating a reported bear attack on an island on South Holston Lake in Sullivan County.

WJHL reported TWRA said officers were investigating after a man reported being dragged from a hammock while camping Sunday. The victim was at an “undeveloped campsite” across from the 421 Access Area.

The victim told TWRA he was asleep early Sunday when he woke up to a bear biting his foot. He said he shot it in defense, and later reported the encounter to 911 and then TWRA on Monday.

TWRA said that the victim gave them a photo of the injury, which showed “a small wound to the heel of his foot.” Officials said neither a dead or injured bear was found at the campsite, and investigators did not find signs of one.

WJHL reported officials said human food was left behind at the site and a warning on bear activity was left in the area.

TWRA reminds campers of the following advice to limit bear encounters:

Do not store food in your tent.

Cook 100 yards from your tent.

Clean the cooking area thoroughly.

Don’t sleep in the clothes you wore when cooking.

Store food, trash, lotions, toothpaste, and deodorant in a hardtop vehicle with windows closed and doors locked OR a bear-resistant container OR suspended in a tree 100 yards from sleeping area.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.