Anakeesta opens new tower

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Guests and local leaders had a chance to check out Anakeesta’s newest attraction during a grand opening ceremony Wednesday, July 8.

The company took guests on a tour of its new AnaVista Tower, a new observation tower.

“The sweeping panoramic views – especially from the top of AnaVista Tower – are even more beautiful than I had imagined,” Tennessee Commissioner of Tourist Development Mark Ezell said, according to a press release. “With these magnificent views of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park – the most visited national park in the country – this iconic observation tower is a must-see for anyone who lives in or visits Tennessee. Anakeesta truly is the perfect outdoor family theme park for an authentic mountaintop experience.”

The new tower offers a view of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and has multiple levels with look-outs.

Co-founder Bob Bentz designed the tower to look like a flower.

“Perched here on the summit of Anakeesta mountain, it’s certainly the largest flower in AnaVista Gardens,” Bentz said. “This fall, we will also add a light show to the tower at night. It’s my hope that everyone who visits Gatlinburg can experience the magic and the beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains in an authentic way, outdoors from the peak of Anakeesta’s mountaintop with views in every direction that are easy to reach at the top of AnaVista Tower.”

Anakeesta said its adding a water play area, a new stage for live music and a mountaintop firepit with a bar. It added that it will be doubling its dining capacity with a new Smokehouse Barbeque and Brewery.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.