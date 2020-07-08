Blount County mayor has “no plan” to issue mask mandate

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell announced on Wednesday he has “no plans” to issue a mask mandate for the county.

Governor Lee issued Executive Order 54 on Friday afternoon that delegates the Governor’s authority as it pertains to mask mandates to local mayors.

“Since Friday afternoon, we have been reviewing, processing and working on the details of this Order, including over the duration of the 4th of July holiday,” Mayor Mitchell said. “As Blount County’s Mayor, I have been in communication with Mayors across this region, all municipality Mayors here in Blount County, and local health officials. I have also spoken to many citizens and business owners, and have received many messages from citizens who have reached out to my office to voice their opinion.

Mitchell said while he has “no plans at this time to issue a mask mandate,” “this is not a time to return to normal activity for our community.”

“We have to find a way to balance our economic activity and constitutional freedoms with the health and safety of our citizens,” Mitchell said. “Personal responsibility will always be the best defense. Let’s all do our part.”

Blount County currently has 118 active COVID-19 cases and three deaths.

Health officials said more than 5,000 tests have been administered at the local health department.

Mayor Mitchell issued the following statement:

"As your Mayor, I ask our citizens to continue in that same spirit. How can we help? If you personally need a mask, please reach out to any of our Government Offices. If you are at risk and unable to get out at this time, we would be happy to help connect you with services, local churches or other assistance.

Personal responsibility surrounding masks includes your responsibility to make choices about where you go and where you shop. We’ve had many calls and emails asking if we can mandate businesses to require masks. We’ve seen many sign suggestions for “No Shirt. No Shoes. No Mask. NO Service.” Businesses have had and will continue to have the authority to require masks if they so choose.

I ask, I strongly urge, our citizens to take personal responsibility for their actions during this pandemic. Public health and safety are at stake. Maybe more than ever before, your actions are directly impactful to the lives of your neighbors, your friends and your family. Continue to be diligent. Don’t wait for yourself or someone you love to become sick with COVID-19 before you take this pandemic seriously. I dare say families across this country who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 know how very serious this virus really is. Again, let’s all do our part.”

