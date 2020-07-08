Advertisement

Breonna Taylor: New video shows moments immediately following deadly shooting

By NATALIA MARTINEZ
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Gray News/WAVE) - WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters obtained new video that shows the moments after the Breonna Taylor shooting.

The cellphone videos pick up a short time after Taylor was killed and LMPD Officer Jon Mattingly was shot in the leg by her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. The March 13 incident was one of several deadly confrontations with police around the country that have sparked protests and riots nationwide.

One video includes the moment when an officer, walking Walker out of Taylor’s apartment, asked him why he shot.

“What is it about?” the officer asked. “You guys fired shots, you know this.”

“We were just in the bed,” Walker responded. “We were scared. We didn’t know who it was.”

Taylor died at the end of her hallway after being shot five times by officers returning fire. In a recorded interview played by the Commonwealth Attorney's Office, Walker said he and Taylor got up and got dressed after hearing the knocking at their door.

Walker also said in that recorded interview that while he did hear knocking, he did not hear officers identify themselves. That is something officers have disputed, claiming they repeatedly announced themselves before ramming through the door.

The first video also showed Mattingly, who was shot by Walker, being taken away from the scene. An officer was heard asking, “Is anybody else out there hit?”

There was also some commotion as officers were seen placing a tourniquet on Mattingly’s leg to avoid him from bleeding out.

“It’s OK; just put some pressure on it,” an officer said.

The next videos showed officers asking Walker to come out of the apartment. Officers could be heard telling him to come out with his hands up, a command with which he complied. He was then seen walking backward toward them until they reached him and placed him in handcuffs.

The videos also showed a number of officers arriving at the scene from different units that normally wear body cameras. None of those videos has been publicly released by LMPD.

Taylor’s attorneys filed subpoenas for any body camera video, but they have not received any.

Attorney Sam Aguiar said his office is working with the city on a timeline for when those videos would be released to his office.

