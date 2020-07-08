City of Knoxville responds to ‘Black Lives Matter’ street art proposal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The City of Knoxville responded to a ‘Black Lives Matter’ street art proposal.

The City of Knoxville Public Arts Committee met on Tuesday July 7 to discuss the proposed project.

The city said it was working with art organizers.

“Organizers of the decorative street painting project have expressed interest in completing a permit request and to finish the project. We are working with Ms. Deidra Harper (one of the organizers) right now and both parties are hopeful that we can finish this together,” according to a statement from Director of Communications Kristen Farley.

Farley added that, “The City is also looking to post the Decorative Street Painting Policy online to help avoid confusion for any future proposals.”

