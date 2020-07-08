Advertisement

Developing storms and steamy today

We have some more pop-up storms again today. The coverage is still limited, where our elevation changes are triggering most of the pop-up heavier rain and storms.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pockets of slow-moving thunderstorms are rolling across the Plateau this afternoon, but the heat wave still dominates the forecast.

We could get some stronger storms early Saturday, but a lot of the middle part of the weekend looks dry.

Starting early Monday, we get a drier stretch but it's just as H-O-T!

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Summertime thunderstorms developed late morning (Central time) on the Cumberland Plateau. These could lead to standing water on backroads and much cooler temperatures compared to the Valley and Knoxville.

We should crack 90° yet again around the Interestate 75 corridor, knoxville included.

A few showers in NE Tennessee move down into the valley, tracking NNE-SSW late this afternoon.

The Valley's best chance of any showers the rest of Wednesday is right after dusk; they'll be weakened by that point.

Patches of fog are possible overnight but most are just really warm. We fall to a *seasonally* warm low of 70°. Near dawn Thursday, there's a slim chance of seeing the NEOWISE comet near the horizon.

The rain threat is going down a little on Thursday. The best chances for showers - which is still relatively small - is on the Tennessee/Kentucky state line. One or two of the showers may drop down into the Valley. We're also a couple degrees warmer.

Stormy weather is back Friday and Saturday, espeically Friday night. We're warm and extremely humid. Those storms flare up later Friday afternoon and are pretty likely at night, into early Saturday. The afternoon once looked dry but now a couple showers are stubborn to clear.

Average high: 88°

Average low: 69°

LOOKING AHEAD:

We're still kind of soggy on the 'Horseshoe' of NE Tennessee, the Smoky Mountains, Cumberland Plateau and SE Kentucky. At least on Sunday afternoon and evening.

Starting early Monday, though, the rain chances take a decently long pause. We won’t see much rain Monday - Wednesday of next week.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

Download the WVLT Weather App
Apple Users
Android Users
Wed AM 8-Day Forecast
Wed AM 8-Day Forecast(WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Developing storms and steamy today

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We have some more pop-up storms again today. The coverage is still limited, where our elevation changes are triggering most of the pop-up heavier rain and storms.

Forecast

More storms, building heat Wednesday

Updated: 18 hours ago
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

Scattered storms developing today

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:54 AM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
We're back to scattered pop-up storms, so keep the umbrella handy but it's still very warm and humid. We have up and down rain chances all week.

Forecast

Growing heat and humidity this week

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Latest News

Forecast

Some of the hottest temperatures of the season expected this week

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

Plenty of heat but only spotty pop-ups today

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:55 AM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
With rain and storms developing at times this week, today is a good day to get outside with only isolated pop-ups for now.

Forecast

Storms have mostly wrapped up, but heat's going nowhere

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT

Forecast

Fewer storms Monday, but just as hot

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT
|
By Ben Cathey
The longest stretch of 90s of the summer continues for the first half of the week.

Forecast

Toasty 4th of July weekend ahead

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

Hot, humid 4th of July weekend

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording