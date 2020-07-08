Developing storms and steamy today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pockets of slow-moving thunderstorms are rolling across the Plateau this afternoon, but the heat wave still dominates the forecast.

We could get some stronger storms early Saturday, but a lot of the middle part of the weekend looks dry.

Starting early Monday, we get a drier stretch but it's just as H-O-T!

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Summertime thunderstorms developed late morning (Central time) on the Cumberland Plateau. These could lead to standing water on backroads and much cooler temperatures compared to the Valley and Knoxville.

We should crack 90° yet again around the Interestate 75 corridor, knoxville included.

A few showers in NE Tennessee move down into the valley, tracking NNE-SSW late this afternoon.

The Valley's best chance of any showers the rest of Wednesday is right after dusk; they'll be weakened by that point.

Patches of fog are possible overnight but most are just really warm. We fall to a *seasonally* warm low of 70°. Near dawn Thursday, there's a slim chance of seeing the NEOWISE comet near the horizon.

The rain threat is going down a little on Thursday. The best chances for showers - which is still relatively small - is on the Tennessee/Kentucky state line. One or two of the showers may drop down into the Valley. We're also a couple degrees warmer.

Stormy weather is back Friday and Saturday, espeically Friday night. We're warm and extremely humid. Those storms flare up later Friday afternoon and are pretty likely at night, into early Saturday. The afternoon once looked dry but now a couple showers are stubborn to clear.

Average high: 88°

Average low: 69°

LOOKING AHEAD:

We're still kind of soggy on the 'Horseshoe' of NE Tennessee, the Smoky Mountains, Cumberland Plateau and SE Kentucky. At least on Sunday afternoon and evening.

Starting early Monday, though, the rain chances take a decently long pause. We won’t see much rain Monday - Wednesday of next week.

