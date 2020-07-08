Developing storms and steamy today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have some more pop-up storms again today. The coverage is still limited, where our elevation changes are triggering most of the pop-up heavier rain and storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy, with a stray shower. We’re starting the day with the stuffy lows around 70 degrees yet again.

Wednesday’s heat and humidity will give rise to another round of showers and storms in the afternoon. We’re looking at a 40% coverage of our area as a whole. Yet again, most of these are developing along our elevation changes with isolated downpours and storms making it into the Valley. Highs will climb to around 91 degrees, with “feels like” temperatures reaching the mid 90s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a spotty shower possible, and a low around 70 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The rain chances take a dip, but isolated downpours and storms are still possible Thursday. We’re monitoring for a few more to pop-up in our higher elevations, like the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line. Thursday is on track to be our hottest day this week around 93 degrees, but feeling like the upper 90s.

Friday starts off dry, but we’ll building rain chances ahead of a front. Scattered rain and storms will arrive by the late afternoon to evening hours. Friday becomes breezy as well, with gusts around 20 mph, and a high around 91 degrees.

Friday night through Saturday comes with 60% coverage of our area in on and off rain and storms. This is the front helping to create a few more pockets of rain. Some of those storms could be slightly stronger at times.

A few pop-ups will develop Sunday afternoon with more scattered rain and storms passing through Sunday night to Monday morning.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

