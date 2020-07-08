Drive-In Concert Series postponed until Labor Day weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - BigWheel Events’ announced Wednesday morning that it’s Drive-In Concert Series has been postponed until Labor Day weekend due to the increase in cases of COVID-19.

Anyone who purchased tickets for the event will have their tickets honored for the rescheduled dates. According to Big Wheel Events, individuals who can’t attend the new dates and would like a refund should email events@gobigwheel.com.

“When we decided to put on the Drive-In Concert Series, we wanted to bring back live music for our community in a safe, socially-distanced environment,” said Parker Frost, president of BigWheel. “But the safety of the community is our number one priority, and with the recent rises in Covid-19 cases, we feel that postponing the series until September — Labor Day weekend — is the right thing to do.”

Schedule for Labor Day Weekend:

Friday, September 4- Dave Matthews Tribute Band, the #1-rated Dave Matthews cover band in the world, featuring School of Rock

Saturday, September 5- Knoxville’s Scott Miller and RB Morris

Saturday, September 6- Double bill with End of the Line, an Allman Brothers tribute band, and a surprise act. The night will end with fireworks.

Here Come the Mummies Drive-In show has also been rescheduled for Friday, September 11.

For tickets go to thedriveinconcert.com.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.