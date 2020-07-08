Advertisement

Emerald Youth Foundation continuing to serve during pandemic

The non-profit organization looks forward to providing services to children amid the coronavirus outbreak
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emerald Youth Foundation said it is finding ways to continue to serve children in the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our numbers this summer as far as serving youth, you know, we had to be mindful of that. But we’ve been able to continue to serve as many kids as we can,” said Communication Director John Crooks.

Camp goers like I’yana Cooke said they’re glad to have Emerald Youth as an outlet to remain social and learn in fun ways.

“You’re still learning even though you’re having fun, so that’s why I say its a great place to come even with this whole pandemic,” said Cooke. “We have great things that we can do, different things. A research project that we had, we had to draw a flag and you had to do facts or hobbies around it.”

Crooks said the foundation is grateful for businesses and individual donors continuing to helping them provide for children.

“Especially since everything happened starting in the middle of March, the community has really rallied around us,” he said. “One example is a local tech company: RCN Technologies. They said, ‘hey, we want to collect used laptops and provide them for y’all’s learning program'.”

RCN Technologies said it plans to donate the laptops to Emerald Youth Foundation in August.

Emerald Youth’s summer program is wrapping up soon, but it is looking towards holding after-school care in the fall.

To learn more about the Emerald Youth Foundation, click here.

To find out how to donate a laptop to RCN Technologies, click here.

