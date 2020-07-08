Advertisement

Escaped inmate from Mississippi is captured in Tennessee

An inmate who escaped from a Mississippi prison was captured Tuesday in Tennessee.
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An inmate who escaped from a Mississippi prison was captured Tuesday in Tennessee.

Arthur Lestrick, 40, was taken into custody in Nashville, said Mississippi Department of Corrections spokeswoman Grace Simmons Fisher. News outlets report he was found in a wooded area.

Lestrick is believed to have escaped on foot Sunday from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. He had been in a work camp called Unit 28. Lestrick was sentenced Nov. 18, 2009, and is serving a life sentence for a capital murder committed in central Mississippi’s Copiah County

