Family offering reward after losing dog in Gatlinburg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A family from Toledo is desperate to be reunited with their pet after losing it in Gatlinburg over the Fourth of July holiday.

Brittany Davis reached out to WVLT News and said her family from out of town lost their Yorkshire terrier dog, Zoe, on July 4. The dog went missing from Glades Resort.

Zoe is described as an adult female Yorkshire terrier. She was last seen wearing a pink collar with pink hearts.

My family from Toledo is still missing their baby from the Gatlinburg area!!! As of NOW there is a $700 reward!!!! Please share!!! Help bring Zoe home! Posted by Brittany Davis on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Anyone with any information is asked to call Michelle at 419-290-6494 or Diana at 419-262-7425. The family is offering a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.