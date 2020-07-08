Florida baby born on pontoon boat on July 4th meets medics who delivered him

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) - The Fourth of July celebration turned into a surprise birthday party for one Florida family and their newborn baby.

Tampa Bay CBS affiliate WTSP reported that Aiden Easterday came early, surprising his parents, when his mom went into labor on a pontoon boat in Old Tampa Bay. His parents called 911 and made their way to shore. Two medics with the Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department, Kenny Sweitzer and Tyler Whitfield, met the couple on the beach with just a few moments to spare.

Aiden was born shortly afterwards, and he and his mom were taken to an area hospital where they were checked out and given a clean bill of health.

Wednesday, Aiden and his family met the two men who helped deliver him. The fire department captured the moment and put it on social media.

“Future firefighter? This morning, Aiden Easterday got to meet our two fire medics who delivered him on a pontoon boat on the Fourth of July. OK, so maybe he slept through the meeting. It was a little more calm environment than Saturday on the Courtney Campbell beach,” the department wrote.

