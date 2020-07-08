Former Lady Vol leads rebuild at Anderson County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Play like a champion--it’s something Nicky Anosike knows a thing or two about having won it all under legendary coach Pat Summitt. Now she’s the head coach of the girls program at Anderson County high school. Inside the gym, the work has begun on getting her young ladies to the top, but right now it has nothing to do with basketball.

Anosike said, ”Part of winning a championship is a mindset and so what I’m trying to do is instill a certain mindset into our players you work hard then on the back end you’ll receive the benefits. We have been working day and night on our locker room, we’ve been painting, we’ve been demoing floors. You name it we’ve been doing it.”

While touring the not-yet-completed facility, Nicky said, “You can see the condition of our shower area, I’d like to demo this and put nice new tile, doesn’t have to be anything fancy. So this is the same tile since 1982 and most of us don’t have to shower in a place that has 40-year-old tile.”

For Anosike, the first phase of bonding for her Lady Mavericks is keeping them together and she believes the end result of this transformation will do just that, ”I do not want my players to go off campus. So in an effort to keep them safe I want to make a kitchen area to where they can eat here. They can bond together and not worry me, I don’t want to worry that they might go and get injured.”

Anosike’s work ethic comes directly from Coach Summitt, who the former Lady Vol believes would be proud of how she’s handling things in her new position, ”I really think she would be proud of the woman I’ve become, and she’d be proud of herself helping me become the woman I have today. Every day I think about her and ways to incorporate her in our locker room.”

As far as this DIY project is concerned, the new head coach has enlisted the help of anyone she can from players to parents to even her younger brother and new Tennessee Vol E.J. Anosike, “He painted, helped take down doors and put the doors back up. That’s something I want to teach my younger brother, too. I’m his older sister, and he looks up to me. I wanted to teach him about not just basketball, but helping in the community.”

Nicky and the Lady Mavs still have a little ways to go and can use all the assistance they can get! If you’re so inclined, anyone who wants to donate resources or labor can email Anosike at anosikenko@gmail.com. Donation checks can be mailed to:

Anderson County Lady Mavericks Booster Club 158 Cheshire Drive Andersonville, TN 37705

Any amount raised that exceeds the renovation efforts will be used in support of the team, such as buying new uniforms, which haven’t been replaced for years.

