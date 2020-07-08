Advertisement

Former Lady Vol leads rebuild at Anderson County

Nicky Anosike's DIY project paving the way for Lady Mavs
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Play like a champion--it’s something Nicky Anosike knows a thing or two about having won it all under legendary coach Pat Summitt. Now she’s the head coach of the girls program at Anderson County high school. Inside the gym, the work has begun on getting her young ladies to the top, but right now it has nothing to do with basketball.

Anosike said, ”Part of winning a championship is a mindset and so what I’m trying to do is instill a certain mindset into our players you work hard then on the back end you’ll receive the benefits. We have been working day and night on our locker room, we’ve been painting, we’ve been demoing floors. You name it we’ve been doing it.”

While touring the not-yet-completed facility, Nicky said, “You can see the condition of our shower area, I’d like to demo this and put nice new tile, doesn’t have to be anything fancy. So this is the same tile since 1982 and most of us don’t have to shower in a place that has 40-year-old tile.”

For Anosike, the first phase of bonding for her Lady Mavericks is keeping them together and she believes the end result of this transformation will do just that, ”I do not want my players to go off campus. So in an effort to keep them safe I want to make a kitchen area to where they can eat here. They can bond together and not worry me, I don’t want to worry that they might go and get injured.”

Anosike’s work ethic comes directly from Coach Summitt, who the former Lady Vol believes would be proud of how she’s handling things in her new position, ”I really think she would be proud of the woman I’ve become, and she’d be proud of herself helping me become the woman I have today. Every day I think about her and ways to incorporate her in our locker room.”

As far as this DIY project is concerned, the new head coach has enlisted the help of anyone she can from players to parents to even her younger brother and new Tennessee Vol E.J. Anosike, “He painted, helped take down doors and put the doors back up. That’s something I want to teach my younger brother, too. I’m his older sister, and he looks up to me. I wanted to teach him about not just basketball, but helping in the community.”

Nicky and the Lady Mavs still have a little ways to go and can use all the assistance they can get! If you’re so inclined, anyone who wants to donate resources or labor can email Anosike at anosikenko@gmail.com. Donation checks can be mailed to:

Anderson County Lady Mavericks Booster Club 158 Cheshire Drive Andersonville, TN 37705

Any amount raised that exceeds the renovation efforts will be used in support of the team, such as buying new uniforms, which haven’t been replaced for years.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

East Tenn. boy with inoperable brain tumor celebrates 10th birthday

Updated: 6 minutes ago
A 10-year-old boy with an inoperable brain tumor celebrated his 10th birthday with the help of former Vols like Josh Dobbs.

News

CDC adds new COVID-19 symptoms to ongoing list

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added three new COVID-19 symptoms to its ongoing list.

News

Pedestrian hit by a car in East Knoxville

Updated: 23 minutes ago
According to the Knoxville Police Department, a pedestrian was hit by a car Tuesday evening.

Forecast

Scattered storms to building heat this week

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Scattered pop-up storms are a possibility today and Wednesday, but as we dry out late week, temperatures will warm to levels we haven't seen so far this summer.

Latest News

News

Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
One of golf’s premier events will be postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Family offering reward after losing dog in Gatlinburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
A family from Toledo is desperate to be reunited with their pet after losing it in Gatlinburg over the Fourth of July holiday.

News

Alcoa City Schools answers questions before ‘20-’21 school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
One Alcoa City Schools parent wanted to make sure her five kids will have their safest school year.

News

Mandatory mask order issued in Sevier County

Updated: 3 hours ago
Sevier County Officials on Tuesday announced a mandatory mask order will take effect

News

Tremont Institute ‘moving forward with cautious optimism’

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tremont Institute said Tuesday that it has been developing ways to host its programs safely this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic and, "despite canceling many spring and summer programs," the institute said its "moving forward with cautious optimism."

News

Man pleads guilty to killing grandparents, uncle in Kentucky

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Kentucky man who was accused of killing his grandparents and an uncle in February 2018 pleaded guilty in their murders Monday.