Former Tennessee governor Haslam calls for Forrest bust removal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam called for the removal of Confederate General Nathan Bedford’s bust from the State Capitol during a public event at a Boys and Girls Club in Frankin, Tennessee.

“I thought when in office, and believe still that the Forrest bust should not be in the capitol,” Haslam said. “I think it does elicit a lot of strong feelings understandably from people and I think it would be much more appropriate to move out of the state capitol to the state museum or some other place.”

Haslam’s comments come just two days before the Tennessee Capitol Commission debates on what happens to the bust.

In 2017, Haslam pushed to remove the bust by taking the issue to the commission. The commission declined to remove the bust with a 7-5 vote.

Current Governor Bill Lee is expected to address the commission Thursday on his wishes for the bust.

