Advertisement

Gov. Lee says schools to receive $81M in federal money

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says the state’s K-12 schools and higher education institutions are receiving $81 million in federal money in response to the new coronavirus pandemic.
(WVLT)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says the state’s K-12 schools and higher education institutions are receiving $81 million in federal money in response to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Lee’s office said on Tuesday the funding includes $11 million in reopening grants for K-12 schools, ranging from $25,000 to $150,000 each.

The funding also includes $50 million for K-12 schools that can be used on WiFi devices, laptops or other devices needed to support reopening through distance learning.

Another $20 million in grants will be available to public and nonprofit private higher education institutions to help with social distancing and make technological improvements for distance learning.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sevier County mask mandate creates mixed views amid high COVID-19 cases

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters has signed an executive order that would require residents and visitors to wear a mask indoors.

News

City of Knoxville responds to ‘Black Lives Matter’ street art proposal

Updated: 34 minutes ago
The City of Knoxville responded to a ‘Black Lives Matter’ street art proposal.

News

TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in McMinn County

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in McMinn County Tuesday night.

News

Mandatory mask order issued in Sevier County

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Sevier County Officials on Tuesday announced a mandatory mask order will take effect

Latest News

News

East Tenn. boy with inoperable brain tumor celebrates 10th birthday

Updated: 1 hours ago
A 10-year-old boy with an inoperable brain tumor celebrated his 10th birthday with the help of former Vols like Josh Dobbs.

News

CDC adds new COVID-19 symptoms to ongoing list

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added three new COVID-19 symptoms to its ongoing list.

News

Pedestrian hit by a car in East Knoxville

Updated: 1 hours ago
According to the Knoxville Police Department, a pedestrian was hit by a car Tuesday evening.

News

Former Lady Vol leads rebuild at Anderson County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Nicky Anosike's DIY project paving the way for Lady Mavs

Forecast

Scattered storms to building heat this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Scattered pop-up storms are a possibility today and Wednesday, but as we dry out late week, temperatures will warm to levels we haven't seen so far this summer.

News

Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
One of golf’s premier events will be postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.