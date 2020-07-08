Gov. Lee says schools to receive $81M in federal money

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says the state’s K-12 schools and higher education institutions are receiving $81 million in federal money in response to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Lee’s office said on Tuesday the funding includes $11 million in reopening grants for K-12 schools, ranging from $25,000 to $150,000 each.

The funding also includes $50 million for K-12 schools that can be used on WiFi devices, laptops or other devices needed to support reopening through distance learning.

Another $20 million in grants will be available to public and nonprofit private higher education institutions to help with social distancing and make technological improvements for distance learning.

