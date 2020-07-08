Advertisement

Gov. Lee suggests moving Nathan Bedford Forrest bust to state museum

Governor Lee said Wednesday he supported moving the bust of KKK leader and Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest to the Tennessee State Museum.
The bust of KKK leader and Confederate army general Nathan Bedford Forrest in the Tennessee State Capitol Building.
The bust of KKK leader and Confederate army general Nathan Bedford Forrest in the Tennessee State Capitol Building.
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee announced Wednesday that state officials would be discussing the fate of a Nathan Bedford Forrest bust, which is currently located in the state capitol building and has been the source of controversy and faced attempts to have it removed. Forrest was a leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a Confederate general.

In June, a resolution that would remove the bust from the capitol failed. The resolution sponsored by Rep. Rick Staples sought to remove the bust and replace it with “with a tribute to a more deserving Tennessean.”

Lee said he supported putting the bust into a place where it would have “context.”

