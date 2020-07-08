Gov. Lee suggests moving Nathan Bedford Forrest bust to state museum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee announced Wednesday that state officials would be discussing the fate of a Nathan Bedford Forrest bust, which is currently located in the state capitol building and has been the source of controversy and faced attempts to have it removed. Forrest was a leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a Confederate general.

In June, a resolution that would remove the bust from the capitol failed. The resolution sponsored by Rep. Rick Staples sought to remove the bust and replace it with “with a tribute to a more deserving Tennessean.”

Lee said he supported putting the bust into a place where it would have “context.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.