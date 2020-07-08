Advertisement

Gray Television’s Greta Van Susteren interviews President Trump

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WASHINGTON – Greta Van Susteren, Gray Television’s Chief National Political Analyst and host of “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren,” interviewed President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

In his interview with Van Susteren, President Trump discusses the treatment and vaccine timeline for COVID-19 and if the Republican Convention can still be held in Florida.

Trump also talks about the success of the stock market, his relationship with Kim Jong-un and the current situation in North Korea and the intelligence sources around Russian bounty on American troops.

The interview will air on Gray Television’s nearly 150 affiliates newscasts on Tuesday and on “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. via Full Court Press All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Family offering reward after losing dog in Gatlinburg

Updated: 34 minutes ago
A family from Toledo is desperate to be reunited with their pet after losing it in Gatlinburg over the Fourth of July holiday.

News

Alcoa City Schools answers questions before ‘20-’21 school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Ashley Bohle
One Alcoa City Schools parent wanted to make sure her five kids will have their safest school year.

Forecast

Scattered storms to building heat this week

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Austin Bowling
Scattered pop-up storms are a possibility today and Wednesday, but as we dry out late week, temperatures will warm to levels we haven't seen so far this summer.

News

Mandatory mask order issued in Sevier County

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sevier County Officials on Tuesday announced a mandatory mask order will take effect

News

Tremont Institute ‘moving forward with cautious optimism’

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tremont Institute said Tuesday that it has been developing ways to host its programs safely this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic and, "despite canceling many spring and summer programs," the institute said its "moving forward with cautious optimism."

Latest News

News

Man pleads guilty to killing grandparents, uncle in Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Kentucky man who was accused of killing his grandparents and an uncle in February 2018 pleaded guilty in their murders Monday.

News

Tennessee Football promotes Ashley Smith as new Assistant Athletics Director

Updated: 2 hours ago
Phillip Fulmer announced Tuesday that Ashley Smith has been promoted to Assistant Athletics Director for Player Relations and Development.

News

Neighborhood kids in Seymour inspire community with art

Updated: 3 hours ago
Some neighborhood kids in Seymour gathered together to inspire their community and let them know that Black lives matter.

News

‘I disagree with the president,' says Alexander of Trump’s decision to withdraw from WHO

Updated: 3 hours ago
US Senator Lamar Alexander released a statement saying he disagrees with President Trump’s decision to pull out of the World Health Organization.

News

Help the Tennessee Highway Patrol win best-looking patrol car contest

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is entering into the nationwide best-looking patrol car contest, and they're asking for your help.

News

City of Knoxville plans meeting to discuss plans for site of Fort Kid

Updated: 3 hours ago
The City of Knoxville is planning on holding a public meeting to discuss improvement plans for Fort Kid.