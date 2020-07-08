Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A University of Toledo football player was shot and killed following a fight at a city pizza restaurant. Authorities say 22-year-old Jahneil Douglas was shot around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Authorities said the fight involved two men, and it wasn’t immediately clear if Douglas was involved or what caused the brawl. No other injuries were reported in the altercation, and no arrests have been made. Douglas was preparing for his junior season with the Rockets. He was a defensive lineman who had played in 12 games over two seasons, totaling two tackles.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns signed rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills, their first-round draft pick from Alabama. Wills will try to slide over from the right to left side in the NFL. He signed his fully guaranteed $19.7 million contract two weeks before he’s set to report to Cleveland’s training camp. The Browns selected Wills with the No. 10 overall pick in April’s draft. The Browns have plugged the left tackle spot the past two seasons with stop-gap measures following perennial All-Pro Joe Thomas’ retirement. Wills played right tackle for the Crimson Tide, but the Browns are confident he can make the switch.

DETROIT (AP) — Quicken Loans would become part of Rocket Companies under an initial public stock offering that would keep founder Dan Gilbert in firm control. Quicken’s filing Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission says Gilbert would have 79% voting power. Rocket Companies would be more than Quicken Loans, the Detroit-based mortgage lender. It would include a real estate title company, a home search platform, a personal loan provider and a used car business. Gilbert, who also owns the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, has been recovering from a 2019 stroke. He has played a crucial role in buying and rehabbing commercial buildings all over downtown Detroit.

UNDATED (AP) — Six months after COVID-19 started spreading around the globe, desperation rather than information is still driving many decisions about how to treat the disease. Two drugs have been shown to help but key questions remain about their use. In the United States, critically needed studies were slow to give answers, and some were undermined by wide use of certain drugs without evidence they were safe or effective for fighting coronavirus. Politics compounded the problem and hurt the ability to find out. Now researchers are trying innovative ways to get answers faster while still doing good science.