Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — A national coalition of labor unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, will stage a mass walkout this month to protest against systemic racism. Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” tens of thousands of workers will walk off their jobs on July 20, according to details shared exclusively with The Associated Press. Workers across the economy, including fast food, ride-share services, nursing homes and airports, in more than 25 cities will strike to demand action from corporations and the government to dismantle white supremacy and to ensure the health, safety, and economic well-being of every worker, organizers said.

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — An outside attorney determined Tuesday that an Ohio police chief accused by his two captains of a pattern of racism, sexism and other misconduct should take steps to be “more appropriate and professional” but his actions don’t warrant formal discipline. The review of West Chester Township Police Chief Joel Herzog confirmed he used epithets toward racial and religious groups, referred to a Latino officer as “brown Mike” and called Black people who interacted with police as “Number 2s.” Attorney David Duckett urged township trustees to place Herzog under a “performance improvement plan.” The officers' attorney blasted the report as ignoring serious wrongdoing.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A University of Toledo football player was shot and killed following a fight at a city pizza restaurant. Authorities say 22-year-old Jahneil Douglas was shot around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Authorities said the fight involved two men, and it wasn’t immediately clear if Douglas was involved or what caused the brawl. No other injuries were reported in the altercation, and no arrests have been made. Douglas was preparing for his junior season with the Rockets. He was a defensive lineman who had played in 12 games over two seasons, totaling two tackles.

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court will hear a country club’s appeal of orders that it sell back a lease to the state historical agency to provide public access to ancient burial mounds. In a decision announced Tuesday, the court voted 5-2 to hear the case. A date for the hearing hasn't been determined. A Licking County judge ruled in May 2019 that the Ohio History Connection can reclaim the lease for the 2,000-year-old Octagon Mounds from Moundbuilders Country Club via eminent domain. That ruling was upheld in January by the Ohio Fifth District Court of Appeals.