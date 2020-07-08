Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns signed rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills, their first-round draft pick from Alabama. Wills will try to slide over from the right to left side in the NFL. He signed his fully guaranteed $19.7 million contract two weeks before he’s set to report to Cleveland’s training camp. The Browns selected Wills with the No. 10 overall pick in April’s draft. The Browns have plugged the left tackle spot the past two seasons with stop-gap measures following perennial All-Pro Joe Thomas’ retirement. Wills played right tackle for the Crimson Tide, but the Browns are confident he can make the switch.

DETROIT (AP) — Quicken Loans would become part of Rocket Companies under an initial public stock offering that would keep founder Dan Gilbert in firm control. Quicken’s filing Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission says Gilbert would have 79% voting power. Rocket Companies would be more than Quicken Loans, the Detroit-based mortgage lender. It would include a real estate title company, a home search platform, a personal loan provider and a used car business. Gilbert, who also owns the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, has been recovering from a 2019 stroke. He has played a crucial role in buying and rehabbing commercial buildings all over downtown Detroit.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is requiring residents of seven Ohio counties hardest hit by the coronavirus to wear a mask when out in public. The order affecting residents of Butler, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Huron, Montgomery and Trumbull counties takes effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Ohio saw 948 reported cases Tuesday, pushing the total probable and reported cases statewide to 58,904. Tuesday's hospitalization count of 134 was the highest number in at least 21 days. The mask mandate comes after DeWine announced last week that he will not be issuing a statewide mandate as have a number of other states, including Ohio’s neighbor, West Virginia.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police officer gunned down in a store parking lot last weekend left behind a letter for his family in case he was killed on the job. Toledo officer Anthony Dia’s cousin read from the letter during a memorial service on Tuesday. In it, he wrote, “I hope I died with bravery.” Dia was shot and killed by an intoxicated man early Saturday. Police say the 57-year-old man fled into a wooded area and was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Toledo's mayor says Dia was loyal throughout his life and during his final moments.