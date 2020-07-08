Knox County hits new red lights on COVID-19 benchmark

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department said the county hit two red lights regarding benchmarks for COVID-19 progress.

The first benchmark requires sustained reduction or stability in new cases for 14 days. Knox County received a red light after a record-breaking increase in active cases over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The fifth benchmark requires sustained or decreased COVID-19 related death rate for identified positive or probable cases. Health officials reported a tenth death due to COVID-19 on Wednesday. Since last week, five individuals have died as a result of COVID-19, according to the Knox County Health Department.

Knox County hit a yellow light for the benchmark that requires health care system capabilities to remain within the current and forecasted surge capacity. Hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 have increased over the past week with more than 100 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday.

Dr. Keith Gray, Chief Medical Officer at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, said over the last two weeks hospitalizations in the state due to COVID-19 have increased by 60 percent. An estimated 36 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations are in the intensive care unit.

“Our expectation is more than 50 cases a day [hospitalized],” Dr. Gray said.

Gray said the increase in hospitalizations has been the most dramatic. Since June 23, health officials have seen a 106 percent increase in the number of people hospitalized in the Knox County region. Gray also reported a 100 percent increase in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Dr. Gray said he wanted Knox County residents to know hospitals are still a safe place to receive care. Hospitals will continue to screen anyone who enters and limit visitations.

“I want to emphasize not a tone of fear but a tone of caution and vigilance,” Dr. Gray said. “Our situation is different and much more urgent than when I was here a month ago.

Knox County currently has 1420 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 616 active cases, 10 deaths and 101 hospitalizations.

