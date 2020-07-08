Knox County Schools to offer virtual option for students in fall 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials said Knox County Schools hope to return to in-person classes for fall 2020, however, there will be a virtual option available for students who do not feel comfortable returning to the classroom amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas said a survey answered by parents in the school district helped with making the decision.

“I’m very grateful to everyone who responded to our survey regarding a virtual learning option in the fall. More than 11,000 responses, representing approximately 20% of our student population, were submitted by families who expressed interest in this virtual option,” said Thomas in a statement. “This survey was not binding and we recognize that not everyone who completed the survey will enroll in the virtual option. However, the community response was instrumental in helping us make decisions about staffing and resources, and I want to thank everyone who participated. On July 15, I’ll be presenting our reopening plan to the Board of Education. At that time, the district will provide details about topics including the virtual option; health and safety protocols; and technology. We’ve received a tremendous amount of feedback from the KCS community during this process, and I’m grateful for everyone who has provided guidance and input. While COVID-19 presents many challenges, I’m confident that our students, families, employees and community partners can work together to advance our educational mission while protecting the health and safety of our school communities!”

“There are no risk-free options available” for in-person classes this fall -Dr. Jerry Askew, president of the Alliance for Better Nonprofits, and leader of the task force @wvlt — Robert Grant (@RobertGrantWVLT) July 8, 2020

