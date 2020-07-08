Knoxville asking for donations to give kids beds to sleep in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The group 100 Women Who Care is asking for donations as they work to build and deliver beds to children in need. 100 Women Who Care build, assemble and deliver beds. They also give children bedding items, including pillows.

The group, which is comprised of volunteers, is collecting new, twin-sized bedding, for children ages 4 to 18. Instead of meeting on July 7, the group asked for new donated bedding.

To help out the group, you can order from its Amazon wishlist here.

