Advertisement

Knoxville asking for donations to give kids beds to sleep in

The group 100 Women Who Care is asking for donations as they work to build and deliver beds to children in need.
Bed
Bed(engin akyurt | CANVA)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The group 100 Women Who Care is asking for donations as they work to build and deliver beds to children in need. 100 Women Who Care build, assemble and deliver beds. They also give children bedding items, including pillows.

The group, which is comprised of volunteers, is collecting new, twin-sized bedding, for children ages 4 to 18. Instead of meeting on July 7, the group asked for new donated bedding.

To help out the group, you can order from its Amazon wishlist here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Florida baby born on pontoon boat on July 4th meets medics who delivered him

Updated: 7 minutes ago
The Fourth of July celebration turned into a surprise birthday party for one Florida family and their newborn baby.

WVLT

“No risk-free options available:” Knox County Schools talks returning for fall

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Officials said Knox County Schools hope to return to in-person classes for fall 2020, however, there will be a virtual option available for students who do not feel comfortable returning to the classroom amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Meet the UT scientist who helped create the N95 mask

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Dr. Peter Tsai says he moved to Knoxville in 1987 to work at the University of Tennessee as a material scientist and inventor.

News

Emerald Youth Foundation continuing to serve during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
The non-profit organization looks forward to providing services to children amid Coronavirus outbreak

News

Tack swap and vendor sale planned at STAR

Updated: 1 hour ago
Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding is hosting their annual tack and vendor sale.

Latest News

News

United Airlines warns 36,000 employees could be furloughed

Updated: 1 hour ago
United Airlines warned more than 30,000 employees that they could possibly be furloughed this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

UT: Face-to-face or online learning up to teachers

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

UT working with international students to comply with immigration policy

Updated: 2 hours ago
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement notified colleges Monday that international students will be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools operate entirely online this fall.

News

Tennessee aiming to have students back in classrooms

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tennessee officials say getting students back in classrooms is a goal for fall in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forecast

Developing storms and steamy today

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
We have some more pop-up storms again today. The coverage is still limited, where our elevation changes are triggering most of the pop-up heavier rain and storms.