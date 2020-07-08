Advertisement

KPD hosts July child safety seat checkpoint

(KY3)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department will hold its monthly child safety seat checkpoint on Saturday, July 11.

The free events resume in June after a two-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The checkpoint will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 917 E. 5th Avenue in Knoxville.

KPD said child car seats will be checked by a certified car seat technician to ensure proper use and installation.

KPD personnel will wear masks and gloves during the event and practice physical distancing. Members of the public who attend the checkpoint are asked to wear masks, limit the number of attendees and practice physical distancing.

Those who are sick, have potentially been exposed to Covid-19 or are experiencing symptoms of the virus are asked to remain at home.

