Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

BROWNS-WILLS

Browns sign 'Bama tackle Wills, team's first-round pick

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns signed rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills, their first-round draft pick from Alabama. Wills will try to slide over from the right to left side in the NFL. He signed his fully guaranteed $19.7 million contract two weeks before he’s set to report to Cleveland’s training camp. The Browns selected Wills with the No. 10 overall pick in April’s draft. The Browns have plugged the left tackle spot the past two seasons with stop-gap measures following perennial All-Pro Joe Thomas’ retirement. Wills played right tackle for the Crimson Tide, but the Browns are confident he can make the switch.

QUICKEN LOANS-IPO

Dan Gilbert would keep control under Quicken Loans IPO

DETROIT (AP) — Quicken Loans would become part of Rocket Companies under an initial public stock offering that would keep founder Dan Gilbert in firm control. Quicken’s filing Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission says Gilbert would have 79% voting power. Rocket Companies would be more than Quicken Loans, the Detroit-based mortgage lender. It would include a real estate title company, a home search platform, a personal loan provider and a used car business. Gilbert, who also owns the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, has been recovering from a 2019 stroke. He has played a crucial role in buying and rehabbing commercial buildings all over downtown Detroit.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-DESPERATION SCIENCE

'Desperation science' slows the hunt for coronavirus drugs

Six months after COVID-19 started spreading around the globe, desperation rather than information is still driving many decisions about how to treat the disease. Two drugs have been shown to help but key questions remain about their use. In the United States, critically needed studies were slow to give answers, and some were undermined by wide use of certain drugs without evidence they were safe or effective for fighting coronavirus. Politics compounded the problem and hurt the ability to find out. Now researchers are trying innovative ways to get answers faster while still doing good science.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

Governor requires masks for residents of 7 hard-hit counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is requiring residents of seven Ohio counties hardest hit by the coronavirus to wear a mask when out in public. The order affecting residents of Butler, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Huron, Montgomery and Trumbull counties takes effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Ohio saw 948 reported cases Tuesday, pushing the total probable and reported cases statewide to 58,904. Tuesday's hospitalization count of 134 was the highest number in at least 21 days. The mask mandate comes after DeWine announced last week that he will not be issuing a statewide mandate as have a number of other states, including Ohio’s neighbor, West Virginia.

OFFICER KILLED-OHIO

Fallen officer's letter: 'I hope I died with bravery'

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police officer gunned down in a store parking lot last weekend left behind a letter for his family in case he was killed on the job. Toledo officer Anthony Dia’s cousin read from the letter during a memorial service on Tuesday. In it, he wrote, “I hope I died with bravery.” Dia was shot and killed by an intoxicated man early Saturday. Police say the 57-year-old man fled into a wooded area and was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Toledo's mayor says Dia was loyal throughout his life and during his final moments.

COLUMBUS ABORTION CLINIC CLOSING

Columbus abortion center closure leaves state with 8 clinics

COLUMBUS (AP) — One of three abortion clinics in Columbus will soon close its doors after nearly 50 years of operation, leaving Ohio with eight clinics. The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that Founder’s Women’s Health Center will close this month after 47 years of service. Gabriel Mann, NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio’s communications manager, says the closure is due to retirement and is not related to “any state actions, legislative or administrative.” The clinic declined to issue a comment to the media. The Greater Columbus Right to Life executive director wrote a letter to supporters announcing the closure and claiming it as a result of the group’s efforts.

BODY IN BARREL

Woman found dead in barrel identified; cause of death sought

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — A woman whose body was found in a barrel at an Ohio home last week has been identified, but the cause of her death remains under investigation. The Butler County coroner’s office said the remains of 21-year-old Cecily Cornett of Somerville were found June 30 in the barrel at the residence in Middletown, roughly halfway between Cincinnati and Dayton. The cause and manner of her death were listed as pending. A man was arrested on charges of gross abuse of a corpse, evidence-tampering and failure to report a crime or death.

OLDEST CONJOINED TWINS DIE

Brother of longest-surviving conjoined twins: 'They made 68'

A custom casket is being built for the funeral of the world’s longest-surviving conjoined twins, who died July 4 in Ohio of natural causes. Their younger brother Jim Galyon said Tuesday that he’s received an outpouring of support following their deaths. Donnie and Ronnie Galyon appeared at carnivals and on cruises as a sideshow attraction. Jim Galyon said that their income supported their family for years. They retired from entertaining in 1991. A funeral with family and friends is scheduled for next week to allow time to build a casket large enough for the twins. They died of congestive heart failure at the age of 68.

BOY FOUND DEAD IN HOTEL

Authorities: Missing 8-year-old boy found dead in hotel pool

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An 8-year-old boy who went missing while staying at a hotel in a Cleveland suburb has been found dead in the hotel pool. Police responded to the Strongsville Holiday Inn around 3 p.m. Monday after Christopher Johnson, of East Cleveland, was reported missing. Authorities and family members then spent several hours searching the hotel and the surrounding area until the boy was found around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet ruled on the cause or manner of death. Authorities said the boy had disabilities, but did not provide further information.

INTERSTATE FATALITIES -KENTUCKY

3 drivers killed in separate wrecks in northern Kentucky

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police in northern Kentucky say two drivers have died in separate accidents at the same location on Interstate 275 while a third driver died in a crash on Interstate 75. The Boone County Sheriff's Office says Brandon Hicks of Norwood, Ohio, and Anna Kincart of Petersburg, Kentucky were pronounced dead at the scene of Monday’s accidents on I-275. Deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident involving Hicks’ car. Several more collisions subsequently occurred at the same location, including a vehicle driven by Kincart. On I-75, Allyson Davis of Banner, Kentucky, was killed when her car collided with a tractor-trailer Monday in Walton.