Advertisement

Meet the UT scientist who helped create the N95 mask

Dr. Peter Tsai says he helped to improve material used in N95 masks.
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dr. Peter Tsai says he moved to Knoxville in 1987 to work at the University of Tennessee as a material scientist and inventor.

Little did he know his work for improving the filtration of N95 would be highly recognized today.

“I improved the material. I did not design the respirator,” said Dr. Tsai. “But this respirator was designed for construction workers, and it was designed to be for one-time use.”

In the 1990s, Tsai says he received a patent for his new microfiber fabric that would prove to be more effective against airborne diseases like Tuberculosis.

“This kind of N95 respirator was recommended by the CDC to wear when they take care of patients with airborne disease,” said Tsai.

Due to the recent shortage of this certain type of mask used for Personal Protective Equipment in hospitals, Tsai says he has been looking into ways to effectively sanitize the N95 masks, without distorting it’s form and ability to block out particles.

“Heat has already been validated by N.I.H (National Institutes of Health) to kill COVID-19. I tried to use an oven at home,” said Tsai.

Due to how long the Coronavirus can live on certain surfaces, Tsai says wearing and rotating multiple masks is a good solution. It gives the virus time to die down if it comes in contact with the N95 respirator.

“The virus can survive for 3 hours on the surface of copper. And one day on cardboard. And 2 days on the surface of stainless steel. And 3 days on plastic materials. This kind of respirator is plastic material. It is fiber material.”

Tsai retired from UT last year and says he’s glad to be helping out clients with his patent during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Florida baby born on pontoon boat on July 4th meets medics who delivered him

Updated: 7 minutes ago
The Fourth of July celebration turned into a surprise birthday party for one Florida family and their newborn baby.

WVLT

“No risk-free options available:” Knox County Schools talks returning for fall

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Officials said Knox County Schools hope to return to in-person classes for fall 2020, however, there will be a virtual option available for students who do not feel comfortable returning to the classroom amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Emerald Youth Foundation continuing to serve during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
The non-profit organization looks forward to providing services to children amid Coronavirus outbreak

News

Tack swap and vendor sale planned at STAR

Updated: 1 hour ago
Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding is hosting their annual tack and vendor sale.

Latest News

News

Knoxville asking for donations to give kids beds to sleep in

Updated: 1 hour ago
The group 100 Women Who Care is asking for donations as they work to build and deliver beds to children in need.

News

United Airlines warns 36,000 employees could be furloughed

Updated: 1 hour ago
United Airlines warned more than 30,000 employees that they could possibly be furloughed this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

UT: Face-to-face or online learning up to teachers

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

UT working with international students to comply with immigration policy

Updated: 2 hours ago
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement notified colleges Monday that international students will be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools operate entirely online this fall.

News

Tennessee aiming to have students back in classrooms

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tennessee officials say getting students back in classrooms is a goal for fall in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forecast

Developing storms and steamy today

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
We have some more pop-up storms again today. The coverage is still limited, where our elevation changes are triggering most of the pop-up heavier rain and storms.