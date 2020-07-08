OH Lottery
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
16-20-25-30-43, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(sixteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty, forty-three; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
4-6-4
(four, six, four)
2-2-0
(two, two, zero)
9-6-2-1
(nine, six, two, one)
3-1-8-6
(three, one, eight, six)
2-1-6-4-2
(two, one, six, four, two)
8-4-9-7-0
(eight, four, nine, seven, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $69 million
04-10-15-19-20
(four, ten, fifteen, nineteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000